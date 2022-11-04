Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.88. 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
