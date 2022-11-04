Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,474,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

