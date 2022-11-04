Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

