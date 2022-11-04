Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $7.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.00) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.30) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enel from €9.75 ($9.75) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of Enel stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

