Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($17.81) to GBX 1,750 ($20.23) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,500 ($17.34) to GBX 2,150 ($24.86) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
