Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

