Enhancing Capital LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Enhancing Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

