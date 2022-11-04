EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EnPro Industries traded as high as $117.93 and last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 4368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $20,265,000. FMR LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 146,199 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in EnPro Industries by 39.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 355,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 101,420 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 46.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,639 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

