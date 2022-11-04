Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.81. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

