Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.22.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

