Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $8.83 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,587,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at $141,587,166.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 94,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

