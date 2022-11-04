Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

