Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.52. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $300.23.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Repligen by 21.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 17.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 551.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

