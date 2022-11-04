Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,811 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.