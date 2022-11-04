Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 429.67 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.
Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,492,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.