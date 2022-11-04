Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. 646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Eramet Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Further Reading

