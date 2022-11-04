ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 7,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.