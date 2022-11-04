Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

AQUA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

