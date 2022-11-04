Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) to Neutral

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 168 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UZAPF. Barclays downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

UZAPF opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

