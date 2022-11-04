Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Cowen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exelixis by 439.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 2,866,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exelixis by 920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after buying an additional 1,660,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

