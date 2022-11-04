Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 102,348 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,511.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 102,348 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

