Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181.67 ($13.66).

Several research analysts have commented on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($18.50) to GBX 700 ($8.09) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($12.72) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($35.03) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 5,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 841 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($48,618.34).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 981.50 ($11.35) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($33.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 915.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,201.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,974.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Further Reading

