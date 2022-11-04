Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 1,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.62.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.
