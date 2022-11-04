Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Shares Down 1.6%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.46. 2,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.47% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

