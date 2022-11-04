Financial Analysis: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 5.90 $3.16 billion $1.67 35.99 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 9.70 $1.39 billion $3.62 38.13

Profitability

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Analog Devices. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 14.51% 15.17% 12.02% Analog Devices 17.00% 11.92% 8.69%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 10 21 1 2.72 Analog Devices 0 6 13 0 2.68

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus price target of $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 63.73%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $191.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Analog Devices on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.