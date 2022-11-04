Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Financial Institutions worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading

