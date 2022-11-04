First Business Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

FBIZ stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.77. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

