First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 303,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

