First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 92.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 38.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

