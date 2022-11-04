First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of FHB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
