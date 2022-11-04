First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.8 %

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,130 shares of company stock worth $893,450. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIBK opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

