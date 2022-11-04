First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.