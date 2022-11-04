Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Trading 0% Higher

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 5,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.