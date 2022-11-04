Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 34,672 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,646.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

