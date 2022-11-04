Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$52.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities cut their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.13.

FTS stock opened at C$53.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market cap of C$25.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

