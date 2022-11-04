Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

