Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

