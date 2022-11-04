freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €19.97 ($19.97) on Wednesday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($32.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.57.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

