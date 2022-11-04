Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

FRPT stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

