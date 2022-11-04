FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.51. 68,924 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.