FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issued By William Blair

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exponent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent Announces Dividend

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

