FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

GILD opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

