FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will earn $8.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.

GPN opened at $94.34 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,491,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 355.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

