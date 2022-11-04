FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmonic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

