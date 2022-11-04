FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $510.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.80 million.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of STRL opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $937.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.