FY2022 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $29.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $28.04. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $29.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $594.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.67. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

