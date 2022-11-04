FY2022 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $29.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $28.04. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $29.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.20 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Featured Stories
