Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.40 on Friday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.