GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GAP by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GAP by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

