Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $327.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Gartner Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $319.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.01 and a 200-day moving average of $274.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $341.64.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

