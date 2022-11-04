Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of GGAAU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

