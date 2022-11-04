GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 386.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 142,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.